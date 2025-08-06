Plan Group Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

