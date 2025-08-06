Performance Food Group (PFGC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $16.85 billion for the quarter.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,899.04. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,673,343.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,252.15. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,172 shares of company stock worth $7,534,748 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Food Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,571 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

