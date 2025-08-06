Performa Ltd US LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Performa Ltd US LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 0.5% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

