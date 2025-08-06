Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Purchased by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 148.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 221.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

PWOD stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

