Pasofino Gold Limited (OTC:EFRGF) Short Interest Update

Pasofino Gold Limited (OTC:EFRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,900 shares, anincreaseof186.5% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Pasofino Gold Trading Down 5.2%
OTC EFRGF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Pasofino Gold has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.
Pasofino Gold Company Profile
