Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 865,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,783,000 after buying an additional 265,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $709.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.59.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $714.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $745.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $694.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

