Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.30 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57.09 ($0.76), with a volume of 2498990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.74).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 71 ($0.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.
Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.
