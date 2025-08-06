Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.30 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57.09 ($0.76), with a volume of 2498990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 71 ($0.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAF

Pan African Resources Price Performance

Pan African Resources Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.