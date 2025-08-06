Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,534 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $173.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $408.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $176.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.