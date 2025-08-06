Palacios Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BATS:SPYI opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

