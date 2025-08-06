Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 2643238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $503.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 713.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.