Onto Innovation (ONTO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $250.56 million for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.210-1.350 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $228.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 163,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 312.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

