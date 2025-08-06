ON24 (ONTF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter.

ON24 Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ONTF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

ON24 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $37,520.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 763,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,616.80. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 37,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $194,965.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,575,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,448,749.24. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 461,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,766 and have sold 247,848 shares valued at $1,347,116. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ON24 stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of ON24 worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

