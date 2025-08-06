ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.584. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $78.61.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ON Semiconductor stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 187.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

