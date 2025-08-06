Olaplex (OLPX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $952.04 million, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olaplex stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 151.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

