OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,810,000 shares, agrowthof195.1% from the June 30th total of 613,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OceanPal Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OP opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $891,131.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

