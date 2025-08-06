OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,810,000 shares, agrowthof195.1% from the June 30th total of 613,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OceanPal Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:OP opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $891,131.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.
