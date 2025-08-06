Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Up 69.0% in July

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 178,500 shares, anincreaseof69.0% from the June 30th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SPXX opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXX. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 54,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

