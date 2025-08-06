Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Up 69.0% in July

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 178,500 shares, anincreaseof69.0% from the June 30th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
NYSE:SPXX opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.52.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
