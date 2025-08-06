Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $594.68 and last traded at $589.79, with a volume of 905641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $589.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.79.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.