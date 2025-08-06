Northland Capmk Has Negative Forecast for MFIN Q3 Earnings

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

MFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Medallion Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $10.37 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $241.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 132,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

