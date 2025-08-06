Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 93,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 60,353 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 21,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $279.70 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $288.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

