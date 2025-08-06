Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC opened at $279.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

