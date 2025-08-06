Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in July

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, agrowthof180.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nikon Price Performance

Shares of Nikon stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 0.59. Nikon has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.07.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.19 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.85%. Analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

