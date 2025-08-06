Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,159,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,340,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 625,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

