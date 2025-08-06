Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 143,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of FNDB opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $933.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.