Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $9.80 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
