Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $793,000 Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,606.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,415.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,510.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,409.83. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

