Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 155 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after buying an additional 463,497 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,931,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,355,000 after acquiring an additional 145,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,606,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,428,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,923,000 after purchasing an additional 232,383 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $313.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $322.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,137.23. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,370 shares of company stock worth $78,408,011. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

