Nicholas Daniel Sells 1,500 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $88,185.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,828.57. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $88,155.00.

Etsy Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.76.

Get Our Latest Report on ETSY

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.