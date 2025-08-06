NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NEE opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,361 shares of company stock worth $2,365,398 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

