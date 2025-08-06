Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $190,980.00 in Stock

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Toth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $67.43.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus set a $63.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 18,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

