New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 39,343 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,343 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 39,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $2,640,994.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 360,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,904,367.32. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.8%

IBKR opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

