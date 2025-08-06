New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Unifirst at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unifirst by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,660,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Unifirst by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unifirst by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unifirst by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 149,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Unifirst in the 4th quarter valued at $24,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Unifirst Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE UNF opened at $171.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.85. Unifirst Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.34 and a twelve month high of $243.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.81.

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Unifirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Unifirst announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unifirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Unifirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

