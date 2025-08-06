New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $30,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $328,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7,936.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 38,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $168.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.79. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.75 and a 12 month high of $231.65.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $943.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

