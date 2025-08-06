New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.