New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $125.59 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.