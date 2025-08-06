New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KIM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

