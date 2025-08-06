New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after buying an additional 8,837,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,892,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,331,000 after buying an additional 111,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after buying an additional 1,083,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,123,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,930,000 after buying an additional 188,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,837,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,558,000 after buying an additional 175,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 165.43%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

