New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 122.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 255.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.77, for a total transaction of $3,049,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,466.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,952.78. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,352 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

TYL stock opened at $609.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.19 and a 200-day moving average of $578.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.52 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

