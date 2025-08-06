New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 33,978 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 301.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 46.92% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

