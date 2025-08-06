Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warburton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,185 shares of company stock valued at $179,153,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,147.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,088.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.62 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $487.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

