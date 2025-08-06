NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 763,000 shares, anincreaseof175.1% from the June 30th total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

QQQI opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.09. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.6366 dividend. This is a positive change from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Trading of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 220.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

