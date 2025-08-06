NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 763,000 shares, anincreaseof175.1% from the June 30th total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%
QQQI opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.09. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.6366 dividend. This is a positive change from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile
The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.
