Navigoe LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Navigoe LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Navigoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Navigoe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 882,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 30,624 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

