Natural Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Natural Investments LLC trimmed its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $3,998,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of HSBC by 739.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,605,000 after acquiring an additional 441,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

