Natural Investments LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

