National Bank Financial Predicts Cameco FY2026 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCO. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.31.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$102.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$110.85. The firm has a market cap of C$45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 388.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

