National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:PIF Q3 Earnings

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PIF. Cormark cut Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial cut Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance
TSE:PIF opened at C$12.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.04. The stock has a market cap of C$187.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.70 and a 52 week high of C$13.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.88%.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris Renewable Energy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.