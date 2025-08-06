National Bank Financial Estimates Fortis FY2025 Earnings

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a report released on Monday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Fortis from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.82.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$69.43 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$57.50 and a 12 month high of C$70.96. The stock has a market cap of C$34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

