Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 2.37% of Nano Nuclear Energy worth $23,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $19,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 662,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,544,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

Nano Nuclear Energy stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 7.15. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Report on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.