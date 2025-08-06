M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $9,051,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.28. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

