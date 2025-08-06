MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

MSA Safety Incorporporated has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporporated to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of MSA opened at $180.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.50. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $187.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.94.

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MSA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety Incorporporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

