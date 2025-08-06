Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Up 13% – Time to Buy?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 287,528,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 288,340,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Trading Up 7.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

